Boston Partners Makes New $27.45 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 480,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,402,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,439,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

