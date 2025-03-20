Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 1.0 %

Humana stock opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.21. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

