Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.