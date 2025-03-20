Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $12.94 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %

DEO opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

