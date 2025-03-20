Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

