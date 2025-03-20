Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $3.14 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.17 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.