88,386 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 472,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 81,302 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 135,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

