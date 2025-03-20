Parallel Advisors LLC Has $787,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

