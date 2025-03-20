37,500 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $851,189.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,534.40. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,271 shares of company stock worth $29,496,892. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

