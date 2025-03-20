iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,142 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.69. The company has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

