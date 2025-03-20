iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,341 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

