REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

