357,598 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,000. Trip.com Group comprises 1.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

