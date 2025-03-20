Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ CRGO opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.09.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Freightos had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
