Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,610,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 39,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Celsius Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CELH opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

