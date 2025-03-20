ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

