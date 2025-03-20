ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
