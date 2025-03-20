Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Has $385,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

