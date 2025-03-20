BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

