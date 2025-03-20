Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,622 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $49,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Brunswick by 21.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

