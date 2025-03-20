Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after buying an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,532.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 610,398 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,704,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $6,130,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.41. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

