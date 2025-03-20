First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 128 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 3.3 %

EME stock opened at $399.18 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.86.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

