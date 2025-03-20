M&G plc (LON:MNG) Announces Dividend of GBX 23.50

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share on Sunday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 256.1% increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G Stock Down 2.7 %

M&G stock opened at GBX 219.60 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 204.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 184 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.14).

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that M&G will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

