LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.60. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

