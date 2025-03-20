Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
