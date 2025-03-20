Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

