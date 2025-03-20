Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Free Report) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,599.70. This represents a 5.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

CNTA stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

