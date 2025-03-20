FY2025 EPS Estimates for IN8bio Boosted by Zacks Small Cap

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IN8bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for IN8bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IN8bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INAB

IN8bio Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 185,919 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 1,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,063,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.