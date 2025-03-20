Head-To-Head Analysis: Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) versus Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Metalpha Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 68.2% of Rand Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Metalpha Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and Metalpha Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 154.01% 6.60% 5.14% Metalpha Technology N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Metalpha Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Rand Capital pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metalpha Technology has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rand Capital and Metalpha Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $10.13 million 5.42 $6.53 million $3.42 5.41 Metalpha Technology $30.86 million 2.29 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metalpha Technology.

Summary

Rand Capital beats Metalpha Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses. It does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It prefers to invest in software, professional services, manufacturing, consumer, healthcare, automotive and public d stocks. It prefers to invest in East or Midwest U.S. operations sectors. It typically invests between $0.75 million and $5 million with initial target size of $1.5 million. It seeks to invest in companies having more than $2 million in revenue or having excess of $1.5 million and up to $5 million in EBITDA. It prefers to be a minority stake and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period up to five years.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

