HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,253 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of HUB Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

SPLG stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

