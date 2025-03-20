Best Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop or utilize technologies enabling immersive, interactive digital environments, commonly experienced through VR headsets and related devices. These companies may span various sectors such as gaming, entertainment, education, and simulation, driving innovation in how users interact with digital content. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,627,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.84.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 938,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,251. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,531. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.27.

