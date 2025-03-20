Jack Sinclair Sells 2,915 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $408,741.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,747,056.18. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $6,856,983.16.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.2 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

