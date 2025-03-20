Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 20.0% increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $410.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $414.64. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

