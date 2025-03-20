Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

