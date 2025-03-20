Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,489,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $332,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Plexus by 139.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 614.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $172.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,879.12. This trade represents a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

