Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

