Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,772 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

