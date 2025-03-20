Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,199 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 3.4 %

DECK opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.