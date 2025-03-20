iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,106,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

