Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,228 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Groupon Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Groupon stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.41.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
