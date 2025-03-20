Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,228 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,716 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Groupon

Groupon Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.