Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.