NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. NextEra Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NEE stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

