Condor Capital Management Has $3.37 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

