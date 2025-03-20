Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $25,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,220.99 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,293.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

