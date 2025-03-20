Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,370.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,337,618. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.