Short Interest in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Expands By 17.4%

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Spark I Acquisition stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Spark I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.