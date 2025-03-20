San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 16.2% – What’s Next?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,075,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 512,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 11.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

