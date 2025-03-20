San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 16.2% – What’s Next?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,075,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 512,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
