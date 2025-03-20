Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFIV stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

