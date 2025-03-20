Certus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Certus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 922,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

