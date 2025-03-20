BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIA. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.