Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.10 Per Share

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 114.3% increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Zotefoams Stock Performance

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 295.33 ($3.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £142.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. Zotefoams has a 52 week low of GBX 255 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.20 ($7.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 290.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 343.29.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Zotefoams

About Zotefoams

In related news, insider Ronan Cox purchased 3,204 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £9,932.40 ($12,921.04). 18.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

