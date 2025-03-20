Alico, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALCO opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.81. Alico has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 91.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALCO

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.