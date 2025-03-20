Alico, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.8% annually over the last three years.
Alico Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ALCO opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.81. Alico has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
About Alico
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
